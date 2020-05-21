Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $50,637.60 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

