Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

