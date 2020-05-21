Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to “Buy”

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

MKTAY stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

