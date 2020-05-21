Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHYCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casio Computer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casio Computer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casio Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:CHYCY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $608.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. Casio Computer has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

