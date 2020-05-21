Zacks Investment Research Lowers NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research raised NTT Docomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DCMYY stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NTT Docomo has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

