Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) to Sell

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

MHVYF opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

