Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Hold

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MIRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

