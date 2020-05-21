Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

