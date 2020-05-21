Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.