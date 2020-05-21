Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is $0.55. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

XEC opened at $27.04 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

