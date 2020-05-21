Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Iqvia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

