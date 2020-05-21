Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

