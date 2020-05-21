Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 11.6% Higher

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)’s share price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.37, 316,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 172,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $10,850,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 250.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

