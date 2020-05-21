XML Financial LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

