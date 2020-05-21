Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of XHR opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

