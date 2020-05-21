Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XEL stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

