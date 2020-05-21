Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $51,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,398,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 54,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

