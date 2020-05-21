XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 10.9% Following Strong Earnings

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 547,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,105% from the average daily volume of 45,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 8.21%.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.09.
About XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.