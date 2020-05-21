XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 10.9% Following Strong Earnings

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 547,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,105% from the average daily volume of 45,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 8.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

