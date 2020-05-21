WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Cut to C$12.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

WIR.U opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.52. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$6.19 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of $919.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

