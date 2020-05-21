WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WP Carey stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WP Carey by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $21,856,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

