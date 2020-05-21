Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Workiva by 5,692.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Workiva by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.20. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

