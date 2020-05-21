Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 976,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WSR opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,109. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,767.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock worth $302,400. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

