Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.24. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

