Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.24. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total transaction of C$3,320,926.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
