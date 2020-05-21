Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,788,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $102,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

