Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.