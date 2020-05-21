Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.25, 2,228,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 888,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 138,201 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

