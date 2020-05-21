Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 460,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

