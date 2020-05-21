Wells Fargo & Co Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $82.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 163,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $3,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.