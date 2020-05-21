Wei-Wu He Purchases 438,932 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 438,932 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $899,810.60.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Wei-Wu He purchased 6,880 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,379.20.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Wei-Wu He purchased 196,398 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $381,012.12.

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He purchased 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Wei-Wu He purchased 264,192 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00.

CASI stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASI shares. BidaskClub lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

