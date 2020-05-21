Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

