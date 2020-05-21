Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

