Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

