Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

