Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $133.91 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 810097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.66.
The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
