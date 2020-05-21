Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $133.91 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 810097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.66.

The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

