Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $20,696,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

