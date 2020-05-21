Vireo Health International’s (CCHWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Vireo Health International stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Vireo Health International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

