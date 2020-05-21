Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million and a PE ratio of 105.25.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.