Victrex (LON:VCT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,320 ($30.52). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,071.50 ($27.25).
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,985.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).
In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
