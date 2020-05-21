Victrex (LON:VCT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,320 ($30.52). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,071.50 ($27.25).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,985.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Victrex will post 13801.999716 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, with a total value of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

