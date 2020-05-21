Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director James B. Hawkes Acquires 31,000 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

