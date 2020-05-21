Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $58,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,123,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58.

