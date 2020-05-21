ValuEngine Lowers SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.43.

NYSE SNX opened at $102.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 3,436 shares worth $333,268. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

