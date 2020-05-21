ValuEngine Lowers Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $17.08.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $121,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

