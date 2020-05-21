Value Fund Lp Palogic Buys 67,296 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) insider Value Fund Lp Palogic purchased 67,296 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $85,465.92.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. BSQUARE Co. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

