Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

VALE stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.81 and a beta of 1.02. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vale by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

