United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 64,020,000 shares. Currently, 32.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $7.92 on Thursday. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

