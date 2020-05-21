United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after buying an additional 749,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.18 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

