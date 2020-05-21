United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

