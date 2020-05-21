United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UG opened at $14.81 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 64.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

