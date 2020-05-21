United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
UG opened at $14.81 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.
