United Continental’s (UAL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Argus downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

UAL opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.50. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United Continental by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

