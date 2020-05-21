United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Up 13.5% in May

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.39. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.