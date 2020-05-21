Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.35 ($28.32).

Shares of UN01 opened at €26.04 ($30.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.83 and a 200 day moving average of €27.18. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

